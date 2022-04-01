Instagram adds the coolest new messaging feature for rich experience

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Instagram adds the coolest new messaging feature: Learn how to use it

Instagram has introduced a number of new features in the app which can enhance the user experience. The app update arrived just after Meta (Facebook) announced a series of updates to its Whatsapp voice messaging feature. But what does the new feature does? Read below:

‘Reply while browsing’ feature

This feature enables users to make the experience more convenient for chatting while using the app. The new feature will let the user respond to new messages without accessing the inbox. Certainly, something which was long due from the company.

Reshare posts to close friends

Users can now tap and hold the share button to reshare the posts with the selected friends. Users will be able to see their online friends at the top of their inboxes.

Music App Enable the feature

Instagram will allow the user to integrate with platforms like Apple Music, Spotify and Amazon Music, allowing the users to share a 30-second song in the chat boxes. The receiver can listen to the audio directly from the chat window.

Silent Messages

For keeping the conversation lowkey, users can send silent messages to their friends on Instagram, without a notification pop-up. This feature has been rolled out to the Messanger app of Meta.

‘lo-fi’ chat theme

The platform has come up with the ‘lo-fi’ chat theme which will enable users to make more personal conversations with their friends on the platform. Users can create a poll directly, which is very similar to the group chat feature which we have on the Messenger app of Meta.

This new feature of Instagram messaging is available in a few countries during the time of writing. It is reported that the feature will be made available globally in a period of time.