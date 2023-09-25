Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro to launch with up to 7 years of Android updates

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Upcoming Google Pixel 8- What to expect

Leaked specifications for Google's upcoming Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro have emerged, including features such as larger batteries and faster charging compared to the previous Pixel 7 series. Notably, these devices are expected to receive operating system and security updates for seven years, a significant increase from the previous five-year support.

Earlier it was rumoured that Pixel devices might receive five years of Android OS updates, so this extension suggests an additional two years of security updates. Considering these phones will run on Android 14, this means they could receive updates until Android 19.

Here are the rumoured specifications for both models:

Google Pixel 8:

Display: 6.2-inch FHD+ AMOLED display (1080 x 2400 pixels)

Processor: Google Tensor G3 with Titan M2 security chip

RAM: 8GB LPDDR5X RAM

Storage: 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

OS: Android 14, promising 7 years of OS and security updates

SIM: Dual (nano + eSIM)

Rear camera: 50MP

Front camera: 10.5MP with 4K 60 fps video recording

Screen Lock: In-display fingerprint scanner

USB Type-C audio

stereo speakers

IP68- certification which makes it dust and water-resistant

Battery: 4,575mAh battery with 27W wired fast charging and 18W wireless charging

Google Pixel 8 Pro:

Display: 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO AMOLED display (2,992 x 1,344 pixels)

Processor: Google Tensor G3 processor with Titan M2 security chip

RAM: 12GB LPDDR5X RAM

Storage: 128GB / 256GB / 512GB / 1TB (US only) UFS 3.1 storage

OS: Android 14, promising 7 years of OS and security updates

SIM: Dual (nano + eSIM)

Rear camera- 50MP

Front camera: 10.8MP with 4K 60 fps video recording

Scanner: In-display fingerprint scanner

USB Type-C audio

Stereo speakers

Protection: IP68-certification Dust which makes it water and dust-resistant

Battery: 5,050mAh battery with 30W wired fast charging and 23W wireless charging

Pricing and Availability:

The Google Pixel 8 is expected to start at $699 (approximately Rs. 58,055) for the 128GB model, available in Obsidian, Hazel, and Rose colours.

The Google Pixel 8 Pro is expected to start at $899 (approximately Rs. 74,665) for the 128GB model, available in Obsidian, Porcelain, and Bay colours.

Both models are set to be available for pre-order starting October 4th, with an expected release date of October 12th. Further details on bank offers and availability in India will be announced on the launch day.

These specifications and extended update support make the upcoming Google Pixel 8 series highly anticipated among smartphone enthusiasts.

