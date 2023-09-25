Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro to launch with up to 7 years of Android updates

Leaked specifications for Google's upcoming Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro have emerged, including features such as larger batteries and faster charging compared to the previous Pixel 7 series. Notably, these devices are expected to receive operating system and security updates for seven years, a significant increase from the previous five-year support.
Earlier it was rumoured that Pixel devices might receive five years of Android OS updates, so this extension suggests an additional two years of security updates. Considering these phones will run on Android 14, this means they could receive updates until Android 19.
Here are the rumoured specifications for both models:
Google Pixel 8:
- Display: 6.2-inch FHD+ AMOLED display (1080 x 2400 pixels)
- Processor: Google Tensor G3 with Titan M2 security chip
- RAM: 8GB LPDDR5X RAM
- Storage: 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
- OS: Android 14, promising 7 years of OS and security updates
- SIM: Dual (nano + eSIM)
- Rear camera: 50MP
- Front camera: 10.5MP with 4K 60 fps video recording
- Screen Lock: In-display fingerprint scanner
- USB Type-C audio
- stereo speakers
- IP68- certification which makes it dust and water-resistant
- Battery: 4,575mAh battery with 27W wired fast charging and 18W wireless charging
Google Pixel 8 Pro:
- Display: 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO AMOLED display (2,992 x 1,344 pixels)
- Processor: Google Tensor G3 processor with Titan M2 security chip
- RAM: 12GB LPDDR5X RAM
- Storage: 128GB / 256GB / 512GB / 1TB (US only) UFS 3.1 storage
- OS: Android 14, promising 7 years of OS and security updates
- SIM: Dual (nano + eSIM)
- Rear camera- 50MP
- Front camera: 10.8MP with 4K 60 fps video recording
- Scanner: In-display fingerprint scanner
- USB Type-C audio
- Stereo speakers
- Protection: IP68-certification Dust which makes it water and dust-resistant
- Battery: 5,050mAh battery with 30W wired fast charging and 23W wireless charging
Pricing and Availability:
The Google Pixel 8 is expected to start at $699 (approximately Rs. 58,055) for the 128GB model, available in Obsidian, Hazel, and Rose colours.
The Google Pixel 8 Pro is expected to start at $899 (approximately Rs. 74,665) for the 128GB model, available in Obsidian, Porcelain, and Bay colours.
Both models are set to be available for pre-order starting October 4th, with an expected release date of October 12th. Further details on bank offers and availability in India will be announced on the launch day.
These specifications and extended update support make the upcoming Google Pixel 8 series highly anticipated among smartphone enthusiasts.