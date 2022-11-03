Thursday, November 03, 2022
     
Google Meet and Zoom brings Interoperability

Zoom Rooms will be supporting the Google Meet interoperability feature on all its platforms. Administrators can turn on the new feature in only registered and trusted devices that could connect with cross-platform calls.

India TV Tech Desk Written By: India TV Tech Desk Noida Published on: November 03, 2022 19:18 IST
Zoom and Google Meet have brought in a new feature of interoperability- which is the cross-platform connection for better reach, post listening to user complaints. Google has confirmed to integrate the bi-directional access for Zoom calls from Google Meet.

How will it work?

This means that Google Meet users can join the Zoom calls, and Zoom users could connect with Meet calls, for a cross-platform connection. The new interoperability feature could be used via calendar invite or by entering the meeting code on both platforms.

The interoperability feature will support all ChromeOS-based devices with the Meet app. Zoom Rooms will be supporting the Google Meet interoperability feature on all its platforms. Administrators can turn on the new feature in only registered and trusted devices that could connect with cross-platform calls.

By understanding the user's keen interest in brands working with each other- we could only hope that this major service interoperability trend may pace up and could support more of the operating system for better connectivity to make it a standard process for usage.

In October, Google announced that Meet calls could be transcribed into text during the call, and further save in a Google Doc format. According to Android Central, the saved file can be accessed from Google Drive. 

 Also, Zoom announced the availability of Zoom Events, which is an all-in-one platform with the power to produce immersive and engaging virtual experiences for Indian users.

