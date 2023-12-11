Chandrayaan 3 to ChatGPT: What people Googled in India | Full 'Year in Search 2023' list here

As 2023 comes to an end, Google has unveiled its 'Year in Search 2023' list for India, showcasing the most popular topics, questions, and interests that dominated internet searches throughout the year. The list spans various categories such as news, entertainment, memes, travel, recipes, and more. Topping the charts as the most searched event of the year was the historic launch of Chandrayaan-3, which captured global attention and marked India's achievement as the fourth country to successfully land on the moon. The passing of actor and director Satish Kaushik and the beloved 'Friends' star Matthew Perry also garnered significant attention among internet users. Moreover, the conflict between Israel and Hamas was also part of the list. The comprehensive list also includes user queries about ChatGPT, Instagram, and the Uniform Civil Code.
A look at top 10 events that hooked internet users in India:
- Chandrayaan-3
- Karnataka Election Results
- Israel News
- Satish Kaushik
- Budget 2023
- Turkey Earthquake
- Atiq Ahmed
- Matthew Perry
- Manipur News
- Odisha Train Accident
In sports, cricket took centre stage. Here's the full list
- Indian Premier League
- Cricket World Cup
- Asia Cup
- Women's Premier League
- Asian Games
- Indian Super League
- Pakistan Super League
- The Ashes
- Women's Cricket World Cup
- SA20
The popular 'How To' list featured questions ranging from safeguarding homes against harmful ultraviolet rays to exploring home remedies for skin and hair care.
Here's the complete list of the topics people were searching for.
- How to prevent sun damage for skin and hair with home remedies
- How to reach my first 5k followers on YouTube
- How to get good at kabaddi
- How to improve car mileage
- How to become a chess grandmaster
- How to surprise my sister on Rakshabandhan
- How to identify a pure Kanjivaram silk saree
- How to check pan link with Aadhar
- How to create WhatsApp channel
- How to get blue tick on Instagram
The list also comprised inquiries about ChatGPT, Instagram, and the Uniform Civil Code. Here's the rundown of the top searches:
- What is G20
- What is UCC
- What is ChatGPT
- What is Hamas
- What is on 28 September 2023
- What is Chandrayaan 3
- What is Threads in Instagram
- What is timed out in cricket
- What is impact player in IPL
- What is Sengol