Chandrayaan 3 to ChatGPT: What people Googled in India | Full 'Year in Search 2023' list here

As 2023 comes to an end, Google has unveiled its 'Year in Search 2023' list for India, showcasing the most popular topics, questions, and interests that dominated internet searches throughout the year. The list spans various categories such as news, entertainment, memes, travel, recipes, and more. Topping the charts as the most searched event of the year was the historic launch of Chandrayaan-3, which captured global attention and marked India's achievement as the fourth country to successfully land on the moon. The passing of actor and director Satish Kaushik and the beloved 'Friends' star Matthew Perry also garnered significant attention among internet users. Moreover, the conflict between Israel and Hamas was also part of the list. The comprehensive list also includes user queries about ChatGPT, Instagram, and the Uniform Civil Code.

A look at top 10 events that hooked internet users in India:

Chandrayaan-3

Karnataka Election Results

Israel News

Satish Kaushik

Budget 2023

Turkey Earthquake

Atiq Ahmed

Matthew Perry

Manipur News

Odisha Train Accident

In sports, cricket took centre stage. Here's the full list

Indian Premier League

Cricket World Cup

Asia Cup

Women's Premier League

Asian Games

Indian Super League

Pakistan Super League

The Ashes

Women's Cricket World Cup

SA20

The popular 'How To' list featured questions ranging from safeguarding homes against harmful ultraviolet rays to exploring home remedies for skin and hair care.

Here's the complete list of the topics people were searching for.

How to prevent sun damage for skin and hair with home remedies

How to reach my first 5k followers on YouTube

How to get good at kabaddi

How to improve car mileage

How to become a chess grandmaster

How to surprise my sister on Rakshabandhan

How to identify a pure Kanjivaram silk saree

How to check pan link with Aadhar

How to create WhatsApp channel

How to get blue tick on Instagram

The list also comprised inquiries about ChatGPT, Instagram, and the Uniform Civil Code. Here's the rundown of the top searches:

What is G20

What is UCC

What is ChatGPT

What is Hamas

What is on 28 September 2023

What is Chandrayaan 3

What is Threads in Instagram

What is timed out in cricket

What is impact player in IPL

What is Sengol

