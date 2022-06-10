Follow us on Image Source : AMAZON Amazon launches virtual try-on for Shoes- Know how it works

Amazon has recently announced that they will be introducing an interactive mobile experience which will enable the customers to try on shoes virtually. The feature works with iOS-enabled devices, and it is operational in the USA.

"Virtual Try-On for Shoes" will provide the customers with a convenient way to visualise how the pair of shoes will look on them, hence, creating more immersive experiences while shopping for fashion online.

"We are excited to introduce 'Virtual Try-On for Shoes,' so customers can try on thousands of styles from brands they know and love at their convenience, wherever they are," Muge Erdirik Dogan, president of Amazon Fashion, said in a statement.

"We look forward to listening and learning from customer feedback as we continue to enhance the experience and expand to more brands and styles," Dogan added.

After selecting a shoe, customers can tap the "Virtual Try-On" button below the product image and point the camera on their mobile device at their feet to see how the shoes look on them.

Customers can certainly move their feet to see how the shoes look from different angles.

Within the experience, customers can seamlessly change the colours of the selected footwear by scrolling through the carousel of options without ever leaving the experience.

Customers can also take a photo of the virtual shoe they are trying on and share the photo with friends through social media.

Inputs from IANS