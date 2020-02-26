WhatsApp trick: How to know if a person has read your message if blue tick is off?

Image Source : PIXABAY WhatsApp trick

As WhatsApp’s popularity grows, the number of features it gets is also exponentially growing. However, the more the presence of various features, the more complicated it can be to use the app. One such feature that causes this issue is the WhatsApp blue tick feature. While the feature helps us avoid stalkers and people we don’t wish to interact with, it doesn’t allow us to know whether or not an important message was read by the person who has disabled it.

Worry not! We have a WhatsApp hack for you to know if a person has read your messages even if the blue tick option has been turned off. And, this trick works. Hence, keep on reading to find out the trick.

How to know if your WhatsApp text is read when the blue tick is off?

To know if your messages have been read, you need to follow a simple trick of sending a voice note. Since the blue tick feature’s introduction (back in 2014), there exists a hack that allows people to whether or not your messages have been read. The trick got to the surface in 2018.

If a person has disabled the blue tick (this can be easily done from the Settings), the text or media messages won’t turn blue. However, voice notes will. All you have to do is, send across a voice note to that particular person and if it turns blue, you know your messages are being read. This way, you can confront the person if you like and easily get to know your WhatsApp messages status.

To send a voice note to a WhatsApp chat on Android and iOS,

Open WhatsApp

Open the WhatsApp chat you need to send the voice note to

Tap on the microphone icon next to the text bar

Long-press the icon to start recording your message

Once done, you can release the icon to send the message or drag it to the bin icon to delete it

Furthermore, even if a person has disabled blue tick, you can still know if your messages have been read on a group since the disabling doesn’t work for a WhatsApp group.

We hope the aforementioned WhatsApp trick helps you big time.

Latest technology reviews, news and more