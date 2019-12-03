WhatsApp Dark Mode: Release date, extra features and more

Image Source : PIXABAY WhatsApp Dark Mode is coming really soon.

In the past few months, we have seen a lot of leaks and rumours about the upcoming dark mode on WhatsApp. The feature is finally ready it will start pushing to Android and iOS devices soon. The company has just been polishing the feature lately in order to ensure a bug-free experience for the users when the feature rolls out officially. Almost at the last stage of development, the WhatsApp dark mode has received another additional feature that allows it to turn on automatically when on battery saver mode.

While the dark mode looks good and makes it easy on the eyes at night, it also saves battery on smartphones with OLED displays. With in-display fingerprint scanners coming into play, most smartphones are now coming with OLED or AMOLED panels. So, WhatsApp has added a new feature where the dark mode triggers automatically when the smartphone goes on battery saver mode, which usually happens at 20 or 15 per cent battery.

According to a recent report by WABetainfo, WhatsApp’s dark mode update will replace the old “System default option, for unsupported Android versions.” The "set by battery saver" option for dark mode will be available only on Android devices running on Android 9 Pie or later.

So, now the dark mode feature for WhatsApp will get three options, which are as follows

Set by Battery Saver

Light

Dark

Alongside the dark mode, the company is also expected to soon push out an update that brings multiple device support as well as self-destructing messages.

