Apple Watch now supports Vodafone eSIM, cellular data in India

Saturday, June 13, 2020
     
 Live tv
Apple Watch now supports Vodafone eSIM in addition to Airtel and Jio ones. Read on to know more

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: June 13, 2020 12:35 IST
vodafone, vodafone idea, apple, apple watch, apple watch series 3, vodafone sim support for apple wa
Image Source : APPLE

Apple Watch Series 3

Telecom operator Vodafone has finally launched eSIM or cellular service for Apple Watch (GPS+Cellular) in India. Till now, only Airtel and Reliance Jio Network had eSIM support.

"Vodafone enables you to share your Vodafone postpaid plan on your mobile with an eligible Apple Watch (GPS + cellular).

"That means you can use your Apple Watch to make and receive calls and use data on your Vodafone network – all this even when you're away from your phone," the telecom operator said in a statement.

Currently, the company is offering eSIM activation for Apple Watch Cellular models to select circles only. This includes Vodafone postpaid users in Mumbai, Delhi, and Gujarat.

Only postpaid users can now take advantage of this feature, and eSIM activation is compatible with Apple Watch Series 3 cellular models or later WatchOS version 6.2 operating systems or later.

The telecom operator also stated that the Enterprise Postpaid customers need prior confirmation from their Authorised signatory to set up the service.

