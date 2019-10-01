Samsung Galaxy Fold to be launched in India today: Expected price and specification

Samsung Galaxy Fold

The wait for the world's first foldable smartphone is going to end in a few hours, as Samsung is ready to launch its one of a kind foldable smartphone in the Indian market today. The device made its Global debut last month in South Korea. Samsung announced the launch by tweeting a teaser of the device. The phone will be available on pre-booking on the authorised Samsung retail stores across the country.

We changed the shape of the phone, and the shape of tomorrow. Future unfolds on October 1, 2019. #GalaxyFold: https://t.co/zbm15DQE0w pic.twitter.com/xc190JNC2f — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) September 28, 2019

Samsun Galaxy Fold pricing and specification

The launch event will start at 12 PM today. In terms of pricing the phone is positioned to be launched in the premium segment. The phone was launched in the US market last week and taking a clue from its pricing in the state, we can expect it to be one expensive device. The phone was launched at a price of $1,980 for the US market and even if it's on the same line, Galaxy Fold will cost around Rs 1,40,000 to the Indian customers.

In terms of specification, the phone comes with two screens, one, on the front and the other bigger screen when you unfold it. The phone comes with a front screen of 4.6-inch with HD+ display with 1680x 720 resolution and a primary 7.3-inch dynamic AMOLED foldable display, when the device is unfolded. The primary display of the device comes with HDR10+ support and has 1536x2152 resolution.

The phone gets a total of six cameras, a triple camera setup at the rear end, a dual-camera setup just above the primary display and a 10 MP selfie camera on the front screen. The triple cameras at the back gets a 12MP primary wide angle, 16MP ultra wide angle and 12 MP telephoto sensor, while the dual camera setup on the primary screen comes with 10 MP primary lens paired with 8MP dept sensing lens.

On the inside it comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC paired with 12 GB RAM and 512 GB storage. The phone gets a packed with dual battries that have a combined capacity of 4380mAH and get a 15W fast charging support.