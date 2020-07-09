Realme C11 launching in India on July 14: Expected price, features and more

Image Source : REALME Realme C11 launch this month

Realme is all set to launch a new smartphone in its affordable C series -- the Realme C11 -- in India on July 14. The smartphone will act as a successor to the Realme C3 that was launched a couple of months ago. Read on to know more about the new Realme smartphone to arrive soon in India.

Realme C11 launch in India

The Realme C11 will be introduced via an online launch event in India on July 14. The event will be live-streamed at 1 pm and can be viewed via the company's YouTube channel. It can also be viewed via Realme's Facebook and Twitter social media accounts.

For those who don't know, the Realme C11 was recently launched last week in Malasia.

Realme C11 Features, Specifications, Price

The Realme C11 is a budget smartphone that comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 processor, coupled with 2GB of RAM. It comes equipped with 32GB of internal storage that can be expanded with the use of a memory card.

The smartphone features a square camera module at the back that houses dual cameras, rated at 13MP and 2MP. The one at the front stands at 5MP. The device comes with various camera features such as bokeh effect, chroma boost, slow-motion videos, 1080p videos, LED flash, and more. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and runs Realme UI based on Android 10. It supports the Face Unlock feature and comes in Mint Green and Pepper Grey colours.

While there is no word on the pricing details, it is expected to be priced below Rs. 10,000 as per its Malayasian pricing of RM429 and the Realme C3 pricing of Rs. 8.999.

