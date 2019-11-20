Realme 5s, Realme X2 Pro launched in India: Price, features and more

Realme X2 Pro has finally arrived in India.

Realme X2 Pro and Realme 5s are the two new smartphones that have just arrived in India. While the former is here to compete against the OnePlus 7T, the latter will set a tough rivalry against the Redmi Note 8. The Chinese smartphone maker has priced these phones very aggressively and here’s everything you need to know about them.

Realme X2 Pro

Realme X2 Pro launched in India

Realme X2 Pro sports a 6.5-inch fullHD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels and a 90Hz high refresh rate. The display is HDR+ compatible and produces a maximum brightness of 1000 nits. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor coupled with up to 12GB of RAM. As for storage, the device comes with up to 256GB of onboard storage. All of this is backed by a 4,000mAh battery, which supports SuperVOOC 50W flash charging technology.

In terms of optics, the Realme X2 Pro features a quad-camera setup at the back consisting of a 64-megapixel primary, 13-megapixel telephoto, an 8-megapixel ultrawide and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Upfront, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture. Realme also introduced the Realme X2 Pro master edition that comes in two variants, Red Brick and Concrete. The device will only be available in the 12GB+256GB configuration.

Realme 5s

Realme 5s launched in India

Realme 5s features a 6.51-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with waterdrop style notch upfront. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset paired with the Adreno 610 GPU. It packs in up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Realme 5s runs on Google's Android 9 Pie operating system layered with ColorOS 6 on top. Under the hood, there is a massive 5,000mAh battery powering all this.

As for the cameras, the Realme 5s features a quad-camera setup at the back consisting of a 48-megapixel primary, an 8-megapixel ultrawide, a 2-megapixel telephoto and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 13-megapixel camera up front.

Pricing and Availability

Realme X2 Pro is available at a starting price of Rs. 29,999 for the base 8GB+128GB variant. The 12GB+256GB variant has been priced at Rs. 33,999. The smartphone will go on sale via Flipkart, Realme.com and offline stores across the country. The first sale for Realme X2 Pro will be an invite-only sale. Using the Flipkart cardless credit, users will be able to get the Realme X2 Pro for as low as Rs. 2500 per month. Realme X2 Pro Master X edition will be available during Christmas for an interactive price of just Rs. 34,999.

Realme 5s starts at a price tag of Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant and goes all the way up to Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB+128GB model. The handset will be available from November 29 via Flipkart, Realme.com and offline stores. The sale for Realme 5s begins at 12 noon on November 29.