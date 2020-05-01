Poco F2 Pro could be more expensive than the OnePlus 8: Report

Redmi K30 Pro will most likely be rebranded to Poco F2 Pro for the global markets.

Poco F2 Pro has been revolving around the internet with leaks, rumours and renders. The smartphone was first spotted in a Google Play listing and it surprised everyone. People were expecting just a direct successor to the Poco F1 but a Pro variant will most likely come along. As the Poco X2 was nothing but a rebranded Redmi K30, the Poco F2 Pro was expected to be a rebranded version of the Redmi K30 Pro. Now, according to a new report, the F2 Pro will be more expensive the Redmi K30 Pro.



According to a report by 4gnews, a Portuguese publication, Poco F2 Pro will launch at a starting price of EUR 649 (roughly Rs. 53,300) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB + 256GB variant is said to be priced at EUR 749 (roughly Rs. 61,600). To recall, the Redmi K30 Pro was launched in China for CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 32,500).

As per a report by GSMArena, Portugal has a 'private copy tax' that hikes the prices of the smartphones sold there. The publication also suggests that the Poco F2 Pro could be priced at EUR 599 (roughly Rs. 49,200) for the European markets. However, that is still a lot more than what it costs in China.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Poco F2 Pro is expected to borrow all the internals from the Redmi K30 Pro. The smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. The handset will pack in up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. All of this is backed by a 4,700mAh battery.

