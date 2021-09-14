Follow us on Oppo ColorOS 12 to officially launch on Thursday.

OPPO has confirmed that the upcoming ColorOS 12 will be officially announced on Thursday at a launch event in China, which will commence at 6 p.m. (local time).

The much-awaited ColorOS 11 successor, codenamed "Da Vinci" will be based on the Android 12 operating system and it will boast an array of new features, as well as functionalities, reports GizChina.

The ColorOS 12 is set to bring features from Android 12, including new quick tiles, new widgets, improved one-handed mode, notification settings, visual overhaul, new app pairs for split-screen, privacy improvements and more.

The ColorOS may adopt several new features from Chinese Android skins, including the likes of MIUI from Xiaomi, Flyme from Meizu, Smartisan OS and HydrogenOS.

Last month, OPPO was tipped to launch OPPO Enco Buds and OPPO Enco Air in India soon.

The company has now officially confirmed to announce the former product in the country this Wednesday.

These new entry-level buds are said to offer an incredible battery experience and, crystal-clear, concert-like audio. The company says that these built for consumers who want to upgrade to truly wireless earbuds for the first time.

The buds support quick pairing with devices running ColorOS. It features 8mm dynamic drivers and come with 80ms low latency game mode as well as ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation) for calls.