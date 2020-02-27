Oppo A31 with 6GB RAM launched in India: Price, specifications and more

Oppo A31 comes with a triple camera setup at the back.

Oppo has just launched yet another budget-oriented smartphone in India, the Oppo A31. The key highlights of the new smartphone include the triple camera setup at the back, 6GB of RAM and a waterdrop notch display. The smartphone will go on sale in India starting February 29, 2020. Here's everything you need to know about the Oppo A31.

Oppo A31 Specifications

Oppo A31 sports a 6.5-inch display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels and a waterdrop notch. The smartphone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek P35 processor. The dual-SIM handset packs in up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It runs on ColorOS 6.1.2 based on Google's Android 9 Pie operating system. All of this is backed by a 4230 mAh.

On the optics front, the Oppo A31 features a triple camera setup at the back consisting of a 12-megapixel primary sensor coupled with a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro lens. Upfront, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

Commenting on this launch, Sumit Walia, Vice President Product and Marketing, OPPO India, said, “At OPPO, we have always developed technology keeping consumers at the core of our innovation strategy. As a consumer-focused brand, we aim at offering our consumers the latest technologies across price segments. OPPO A31 will further bolster our efforts to provide consumers with the best smartphone experience at a compelling price. The success of the A series showcases our consistent efforts in delivering technologically superior smartphones encased in an elegant design. We have received a great response from our consumers for our previous A-series products and hope to continue the growth momentum with the launch of OPPO A31.”

Oppo A31 Price, Launch offers

Oppo A31 comes in two storage/RAM variants. The 4GB+64GB variant is priced at Rs. 11,490 whereas the 6GB+128GB variant will set you back Rs. 13,990. While the 4GB RAM variant will go on sale starting February 29, the 6GB variant will be up for grabs in the second week of March. It will be available in Mystery Black and Fantasy White colour variants.

As for the launch offers, the Oppo A31 buyers will get 5 per cent instant cashback on using YES Bank credit card for both EMI and Non-EMI transactions. The launch offer will be available from February 29 to March 31 on Amazon, Flipkart, Tatacliq, Snapdeal and Paytm.