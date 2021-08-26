Follow us on Image Source : ONLYFANS / TWITTER OnlyFans lifts ban from sexually explicit content.

OnlyFans recently announced a ban on sexually explicit content, which left many creators worried. The policy change was slated to take effect from October. However, the company has decided not to go forward with the policy change as many users and creators started complaining. While the ban was initially put in order to please investors, it started to affect the company's user base.

For those who are unaware, OnlyFans is an app and website based photo-sharing platform that takes a lot of inspiration from Instagram. Where the app sets itself apart is that it allows creators to post sexual content. This way, the creators are able to charge a small subscription fee to their fans. The app has a huge user base including pornstars, actresses and more.

This clearly shows that sexual content was a huge revenue source for the company. They realised that they could lose in millions by going with the new policy change and that is why they quickly decided to retract the ban.

OnlyFans wrote a tweet saying, “Thank you to everyone for making your voices heard. We have secured assurances necessary to support our diverse creator community and have suspended the planned October 1 policy change. OnlyFans stands for inclusion and we will continue to provide a home for all creators.”

The company also gave a statement to The Verge, where they said, "The proposed October 1st, 2021 changes are no longer required due to banking partners’ assurances that OnlyFans can support all genres of creators.”