OnePlus Red Cable Club rewards: Here’s how you can win Rs. 1,00,000 worth box and more

OnePlus Red Cable Club announced

OnePlus has introduced its new Red Cable Club for users to avail key benefits in India. The program is in addition to the existing OnePlus Care program introduced in October. Here’s what all it offers and how to be a part of it:

OnePlus Red Cable Club: Key benefits

The highlight of the OnePlus Red Cable Club is that OnePlus users who are a part of the program can win a chance to get a curated box worth Rs. 1,00,000 as part of the Red Cable Jackpot. The Jackpot is valid until December 31, 2019. Additionally, users can get 50% off on the OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 earphones.

Furthermore, users will be able to get free 50GB of cloud storage for one year.

OnePlus Red Cable Club: Eligibility

All OnePlus smartphones that are updated with Android 0 and more are eligible for the OnePlus Red Cable Club.

This includes smartphones such as the OnePlus 7T Pro, the OnePlus 7T, the OnePlus 7 Pro, the OnePlus 7, the OnePlus 6T, the OnePlus 6, the OnePlus 5T, the OnePlus 5, the OnePlus 3T, the OnePlus 3, the OnePlus X, the OnePlus 2, and the OnePlus One.

OnePlus Red Cable Club: How to join

For the OnePlus 7T Pro, 7T, 7 Pro, 7, 6T, and 6

Method 1

Upgrade your OnePlus smartphone to the latest version

Head to the Settings menu and select the Profile section on top of the page

Log into your profile with your OnePlus account

Link your device’s IMEI number to your OnePlus account

Method 2

Update the OnePlus Community app

Open the app and log in with your OnePlus account

Link your smartphone’s IMEI number to your OnePlus account

For the OnePlus 5T, 5, 3T, 3, X, 2, and One

See Method 2

To know more, you can OnePlus’ Indian website.

