OnePlus might add 'forced' dark mode to its smartphones so that more apps support it

OnePlus 7T with dark mode enabled

The dark mode is arguably one of the most popular and most needed features for both Android and iOS users. While several support the dark theme, there still are apps that don't and are carrying the light theme for us. OnePlus is soon expected to introduce a new feature for the OnePlus smartphones that could solve this problem and 'force' dark mode into almost all the apps. Read on to know what it means.

OnePlus to introduce forced dark mode

As per some digging up by people at XDA Developers, some strings were found in the Settings app code in the OxygenOS 11 open beta for the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro. The strings suggest that OnePlus could be working on a forced dark mode feature. The feature is meant to enable the dark mode even in apps that don't support the functionality.

It is suggested that the Settings app will get a new option called 'Enable dark tone in more apps,' implying that dark theme will reach apps that don't support it. However, there is no word on as to which apps will be included in the 'Supported Apps' list.

In addition to this, the feature will warn users that not all apps will perform well once the forced dark mode feature is enabled. Hence, users can remove those apps from the list if they wish to do so.

The forced dark mode feature by OnePlus aims to bring the dark mode to all the possible apps and expand the reach the system-wide dark mode on Android 10 since it is currently restricted. It will help people who love using dark mode get more of it.

What are your thoughts on the same? Comment below.

Latest technology reviews, news and more