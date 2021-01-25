OnePlus Buds Z Steven Harrington edition launched in India

Image Source : ONEPLUS OnePlus Buds Z limited edition launched in India.

OnePlus on Monday launched a limited edition of its Buds Z in collaboration with Los Angeles-based artist and designer Steven Harrington, for Rs 3,699 in India. "For our users who are looking for the right combination of great sound quality and aesthetic design, the OnePlus Buds Z Steven Harrington Edition will prove to be a valuable addition,'' said Pete Lau, Founder, and CEO, OnePlus in a statement.

According to the company, the new OnePlus Buds Z Steven Harrington Edition features the artist's signature stylized graffiti along with artistic caricatures and designs.

The limited-edition earphones have a two-tone purple and mint colour combo with a matching charging case. Equipped with a dynamic 3D stereo powered by Dolby Atmos, these earphones construct a thoroughly immersive soundstage.

On a full charge, these limited-edition earphones provide an impressive 20 hours of playback time, while a quick 10-minute top-up provides three hours of vibrant audio.

It comes with three sizes of silicone ear tips to ensure a snug, stable and comfortable fit. ''For the OnePlus Buds Z, it was not just about adding quirky design elements, but also visually telling the story of sound and communication,'' Harrington added.

The limited-edition earphones are equipped with Bluetooth 5.0, environmental noise reduction for voice pickup, and Quick Pair for the most convenient way to stay connected while watching a movie or simply enjoying music on the go. In addition to superior audio quality, it offers an IP55 rating for sweat and water resistance for sports like jogging and workouts at the gym.