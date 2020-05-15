Motorola Edge+ launching in India on May 19; to be Flipkart exclusive

Image Source : MOTOROLA Motorola Edge+ launching in India soon.

Motorola Edge+ was unveiled recently in the US and the smartphone is now set to launch in India. The flagship smartphone is said to launch in India on May 18 at 12 PM IST according to a dedicated webpage created by Flipkart. This also means that the smartphone could be a Flipkart exclusive product once it arrives in the country. Here’s everything you need to know.

Motorola Edge+ Expected Price in India

Motorola Edge+ was launched in the US with a price tag of USD 999, which roughly converts to Rs. 75,500. However, we expect the smartphone to arrive in the under Rs. 50,000 category as it will be competing against the likes of the OnePlus 8 Pro, Xiaomi Mi 10 and more.

As for the specifications, the Motorola Edge+ features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with curved edges, Full-HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The dual-SIM handset is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, which not only brings great performance but also adds 5G support. It comes with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. All of this is backed by a massive 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W TurboCharge wired and wireless charging.

On the optics front, the Motorola Edge+ sports a triple camera setup at the back consisting of a 108MP primary camera paired with an 8MP telephoto lens and a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens. For selfies, there is a 25MP shooter upfront in the punch hole design.

