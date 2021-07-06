Follow us on Image Source : JEEMAIN.NTA.NIC.IN JEE MAIN 2021: Here's how to apply online

JEE MAIN 2021: JEE MAIN is considered as one of the most awaited competitive exams of every year. The Union Education Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' through a live session has finally announced the exam schedule for NTA JEE Main (April and May) sessions 2021.

The JEE Main 2021 April session exam will be conducted between July 20 and 25. The fourth and last session of JEE Main 2021 (May session) will be held from July 27 till August 2 this year.

The registration window for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 has been reopened for candidates who could not apply for the exams earlier.

"Those students who had not applied for the third session due to any reason including Covid will be given a chance to apply online again, starting tonight July 6 till 11.50 pm on July 8," the minister said.

Similarly, students who missed applying for the fourth session can apply again between July 9-July 12, 2021, the minister announced.

"Not just this, you will also be able to change your exam centre preferences within the three-day window according to your wish and convenience. We will try to avail you centres as per your convenience," he said.

Candidates can apply for the JEE Main (April and May) sessions 2021 from the official website of NTA JEE-- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE MAIN 2021: How to register online

Visit the official webiste-- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Click on the link, "JEE (MAIN) 2021: FILL NEW REGISTRATION FORM AND REGISTRATION FORM CORRECTION." A new page will appear, tap on the "New Registration" link Enter all the required details, pay the application fee, and submit the details. Download the application form and take a print out.