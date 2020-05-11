Image Source : GOOGLE IRCTC Website Reservation System Down Right Now: IRCTC website down as train booking commences in the country

Indian Railways, on Sunday, decided to commence railway services in India suggesting that the reservations can be made only via the IRCTC website or the app. Following this announcement, the IRCTC website is now down after experiencing heavy traffic. To recall, users could start making reservations starting 4 pm today. Read on to know more about this.

IRCTC website down

The IRCTC website -- IRCTC.co.in -- began taking railway bookings from 4 pm today. However, the website saw a lot of users coming in and booking tickets due to which it went down. Users were unable to log into their accounts and faced difficulty in booking tickets. The IRCTC website can't be accessed and is failing to load at the time of writing.

Following the outage, several users took to Twitter to report the issue. This also led to the hashtag 'IRCTC' being in the trending topics on the micro-blogging site. Additionally, it also made way for some memes on the same. Here's a look at some of the tweets:

Saw media reports last night that trains would start from 12th... But I tried booking tickets at IRCTC official App, they aren't allowing train booking.... How to book tickets then? pic.twitter.com/ofvzw8lkFV — Sumit Kashyap (@sumitkashyapjha) May 11, 2020

For those who don't know, Indian Railways has decided to start trains to 15 locations. This includes Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad and Jammu Tawi. The services will commence in a limited manner and users will be required to carry their own stuff for safety and hygiene.

