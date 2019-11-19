Indian Railways UTS app issue, senior citizen concession missing from interface

Indian Railways UTS app for Android and iOS misses senior citizen concession option.

Indian Railways UTS app for Android and iOS skips on the senior citizen discount option. The app has been here for a long time now and it basically allows the consumers to book railway ticket anytime from anywhere. However, people have just started to notice that the app is missing the very important option where senior citizens get a concession on the booking.

In case a user decides to book a ticket for a senior citizen from the railway counter or even the IRCTC website, they are privileged with a 40 percent discount for men and 50 per cent for women. The concession is available on all classes of Mail, Express, Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Jan Shatabdi, Duronto group of trains.

Indian Railways has also removed a few other cashback options in order to make this app friendly for common users. Officials claim that a five per cent cashback will still be available on booking tickets through the app. Additionally, users will also get a separate bonus of five per cent. There will be no additional charges when booking tickets using the application. However, railways have kept a minimum recharge amount of Rs. 100 that users will need to maintain in their UTC wallet.

The UTC app is very useful as it brings in tons of features. One of the major advantages is that the passengers can take tickets within the radius of five kilometres of the railway station without any hassle. Apart from this, people can also easily purchase monthly season tickets (MST) and platform tickets using the mobile app.