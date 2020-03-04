Huawei might collaborate with IndusOS as a Google alternative in India

Image Source : FLICKR This move could help Huawei gain back popularity in India

Ever since the Huawei ban in the US, not everything was merry in the Huawei land. The Chinese had to come up with Google alternatives in order to remain in the mobile race. After unveiling its AppGallery app store, the company is now said to join hands with IndusOS for its Google Play Store proxy in India.

Huawei might collaborate with IndusOS

As per a report by The Economic Times, Huawei is all set to enter a collaboration with OSLabs, the company behind IndusOS as a Google alternative for users in India. For those who don’t know, Samsung collaborated with IndusOS' AppBazaar, following which bought a share in the company.

The Indian OS’ AppBazaar app store is expected to be a part of Huawei smartphones in India, serving as a Google Play Store replacement. For the uninitiated, IndusOS’ App Bazaar comes with more than 4,00,000 regional apps and supports 12 Indian languages such as Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi, Tamil, and Telugu, and more.

This move will also act as a replacement for the Google Mobile Services (GMS) that includes Google apps such as Gmail, YouTube, Google Maps, Google Drive, and more. Additionally, this collaboration can reach outside India.

Someone close to the matter told ET, “The move is to address the Google app store challenge in India. The move will help Huawei to again revive sales of its devices both the brands [Huawei and Honor] in India.”

This is in addition to Huawei’s own app store Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) has been introduced to replace Google services. The company is currently trying to board Indian app developers for the same and plans to offer them an incentive of up to $20,000.

The Huawei-IndusOS deal could help Huawei gain the lost market share in India. However, it still remains unclear whether or not users can give up the popular Google apps for Huawei.

What are your thoughts on the same? Comment below!

