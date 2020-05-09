Facebook for desktop gets dark mode for all: Here's how to get it

Image Source : VANSHIKA MALHOTRA Facebook app should now get dark mode soon

Facebook on Friday rolled out the much-awaited Dark Mode on its revamped and immersive desktop app for all users. The Dark Mode will help billions of users enjoy lower brightness, alongside contrast and vibrancy, thus minimizing screen glare for use in low light. "The new immersive layout along with Dark Mode makes viewing videos on Watch a great experience," Facebook said in a statement.

Dark Mode is also available on Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp. Similar to the mobile experience, the new desktop website is faster with new streamlined navigation, easy to find videos, games and Groups, while the home page and page transitions load faster.

How to get dark mode on Facebook for web?

Open Facebook for web and log in with your username and password

Once you are logged in, select the drop-down menu in the top right corner

Tap on the 'Switch to New Facebook' option to get dark mode and new UI

A pop-up message will appear and you are required to select the dark mode to get the new design

You can also get back to the light theme by selecting the 'Switch to Classic Facebook' option in the drop-down many once the dark theme is enabled

"Easily create Events, Pages, Groups and ads on Facebook. Preview a new Group you're starting in real-time, and see what it looks like on mobile before you create it," said Facebook.

The new Facebook.com was announced at the F8 developer conference last year.

