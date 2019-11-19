Disney Plus to arrive in India via Hotstar after IPL 2020

Image Source : (DISNEYPLUS.COM) Disney Plus will bring a wide range of content to India via Hotstar.

Disney has recently launched its own video streaming service dubbed Disney Plus. The company has plans to bring the service to India in collaboration with Hotstar. The service is now expected to arrive in the country in the second half of 2020. This means that the Hotstar will first focus on the IPL 2020 and launch the new service only after the cricket tournament has ended.

There will be no separate app for Disney Plus as the whole catalogue will be available on Hotstar, Techradar reported.

Hotstar India recently made the announcement via Twitter. The company has not made a proper announcement but tweeted: "Hi, We are working on bringing Disney+ to India. The launch date is yet to be announced; stay tuned. Thank you!" -- in reply to consumers tweeting about the same.

The service was launched in the US on Tuesday for $6.99 per month or $69 per year. The company recently announced that the service will be launched in major European markets, including the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and "a number of other countries in the region" on March 31, 2020.This will come almost 20 weeks after the service begins in the US, Canada and the Netherlands.

Last week, Disney announced that over 10 million subscribers have signed up for its online streaming service on its first day of operation. Additionally, new data also revealed that the Disney+ mobile app was downloaded 3.2 million times within the first 24 hours of the streaming service's launch.

