Thursday, March 26, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology News
  4. Delete these 56 Android apps infected with 'Tenkya' malware: See what is it

Delete these 56 Android apps infected with 'Tenkya' malware: See what is it

New Android apps have been discovered that contain malware. Read on to know more about them

India TV Tech Desk India TV Tech Desk
New Delhi Published on: March 26, 2020 15:29 IST
android, android apps, google play store, google, android apps with malware, malware, security, hack
Image Source : PIXABAY

The apps indulge in mobile ad fraud

Google Play Store has been home to several malicious Android apps for a while now and we often get to know of such malware-clad Android apps. According to a new research report, new Android apps have been found that contain malware and should be removed if they exist on your smartphone. Read on to know more about these malicious apps on Google's app store.

56 Android apps with 'Tenkya' malware

According to a cybersecurity research firm CheckPoint research, a new malware dubbed Tekya has been found infecting around 56 Android apps on the Google Play Store. The Android apps include 24 Children's apps and 32 Utility apps, with all the apps having more than 1 million downloads.

Fight Against Coronavirus

The new Tekya malware focuses on mobile ad frauds and tries to copy users' actions (using MotionEvent mechanism) into clicking ads and banners from agencies such as Google’s AdMob, AppLovin’, Facebook, and Unity.

It is suggested that the malware obscures the native code to avoid getting caught by Google Play Protect and was able to befool Google Play Protect and even VirusTotal. The good news is that the 56 infected apps have now been removed from the Google Play Store. Here's a look at the package names malicious Android apps:

  1. caracal.raceinspace.astronaut
  2. com.caracal.cooking
  3. com.leo.letmego
  4. com.caculator.biscuitent
  5. com.pantanal.aquawar
  6. com.pantanal.dressup
  7. inferno.me.translator
  8. translate.travel.map
  9. travel.withu.translate
  10. allday.a24h.translate
  11. banz.stickman.runner.parkour
  12. best.translate.tool
  13. com.banzinc.littiefarm
  14. com.bestcalculate.multifunction
  15. com.folding.blocks.origami.mandala
  16. com.goldencat.hillracing
  17. com.hexa.puzzle.hexadom
  18. com.ichinyan.fashion
  19. com.maijor.cookingstar
  20. com.major.zombie
  21. com.mimochicho.fastdownloader
  22. com.nyanrev.carstiny
  23. com.pantanal.stickman.warrior
  24. com.pdfreader.biscuit
  25. com.splashio.mvm
  26. com.yeyey.translate
  27. leo.unblockcar.puzzle
  28. mcmc.delicious.recipes
  29. mcmc.delicious.recipes
  30. multi.translate.threeinone
  31. pro.infi.translator
  32. rapid.snap.translate
  33. smart.language.translate
  34. sundaclouded.best.translate
  35. biaz.jewel.block.puzzle2019
  36. biaz.magic.cuble.blast.puzzle
  37. biscuitent.imgdownloader
  38. biscuitent.instant.translate
  39. com.besttranslate.biscuit
  40. com.inunyan.breaktower
  41. com.leo.spaceship
  42. com.michimocho.video.downloader
  43. fortuneteller.tarotreading.horo
  44. ket.titan.block.flip
  45. mcmc.ebook.reader
  46. swift.jungle.translate
  47. com.leopardus.happycooking
  48. com.mcmccalculator.free
  49. com.tapsmore.challenge
  50. com.yummily.healthy.recipes
  51. com.hexamaster.anim
  52. com.twmedia.downloader
  53. com.caracal.burningman
  54. com.caracal.burningman
  55. com.cuvier.amazingkitchen
  56. bis.wego.translate

To remain safe, it's best that the aforementioned apps are removed if they are on your Android smartphone, a security solution is installed on your device, and the device is updated.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Write a comment

coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X