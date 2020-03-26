Delete these 56 Android apps infected with 'Tenkya' malware: See what is it

Image Source : PIXABAY The apps indulge in mobile ad fraud

Google Play Store has been home to several malicious Android apps for a while now and we often get to know of such malware-clad Android apps. According to a new research report, new Android apps have been found that contain malware and should be removed if they exist on your smartphone. Read on to know more about these malicious apps on Google's app store.

56 Android apps with 'Tenkya' malware

According to a cybersecurity research firm CheckPoint research, a new malware dubbed Tekya has been found infecting around 56 Android apps on the Google Play Store. The Android apps include 24 Children's apps and 32 Utility apps, with all the apps having more than 1 million downloads.

The new Tekya malware focuses on mobile ad frauds and tries to copy users' actions (using MotionEvent mechanism) into clicking ads and banners from agencies such as Google’s AdMob, AppLovin’, Facebook, and Unity.

It is suggested that the malware obscures the native code to avoid getting caught by Google Play Protect and was able to befool Google Play Protect and even VirusTotal. The good news is that the 56 infected apps have now been removed from the Google Play Store. Here's a look at the package names malicious Android apps:

caracal.raceinspace.astronaut com.caracal.cooking com.leo.letmego com.caculator.biscuitent com.pantanal.aquawar com.pantanal.dressup inferno.me.translator translate.travel.map travel.withu.translate allday.a24h.translate banz.stickman.runner.parkour best.translate.tool com.banzinc.littiefarm com.bestcalculate.multifunction com.folding.blocks.origami.mandala com.goldencat.hillracing com.hexa.puzzle.hexadom com.ichinyan.fashion com.maijor.cookingstar com.major.zombie com.mimochicho.fastdownloader com.nyanrev.carstiny com.pantanal.stickman.warrior com.pdfreader.biscuit com.splashio.mvm com.yeyey.translate leo.unblockcar.puzzle mcmc.delicious.recipes mcmc.delicious.recipes multi.translate.threeinone pro.infi.translator rapid.snap.translate smart.language.translate sundaclouded.best.translate biaz.jewel.block.puzzle2019 biaz.magic.cuble.blast.puzzle biscuitent.imgdownloader biscuitent.instant.translate com.besttranslate.biscuit com.inunyan.breaktower com.leo.spaceship com.michimocho.video.downloader fortuneteller.tarotreading.horo ket.titan.block.flip mcmc.ebook.reader swift.jungle.translate com.leopardus.happycooking com.mcmccalculator.free com.tapsmore.challenge com.yummily.healthy.recipes com.hexamaster.anim com.twmedia.downloader com.caracal.burningman com.caracal.burningman com.cuvier.amazingkitchen bis.wego.translate

To remain safe, it's best that the aforementioned apps are removed if they are on your Android smartphone, a security solution is installed on your device, and the device is updated.

