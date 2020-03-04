WhatsApp for iOS, Android finally get dark mode: Here's how to get it

It will be eventually available for all

WhatsApp has finally got hold of the much-anticipated and talked-about feature, the dark mode. The feature initially got into WhatsApp for Android as well as iOS beta versions. Following this, it is finally available for the general audience to use.

WhatsApp dark mode is official

As announced via a blog post, WhatsApp has started rolling out the 'most requested feature' for both iOS as well as Android users globally. Since it will be made available for all in phases, not all users have got the dark mode feature. Currently, WhatsApp for iOS has received the feature and Android users will eventually get it.

Introducing the dark mode on WhatsApp to the world, WhatsApp has also released a short video, named, 'Hello Darkness' to tell how the dark mode can lead to increased readability in dark situations. This will reduce eye fatigue, will save the battery of your Android or iOS smartphone, and will use colours that are closer to the system defaults on both Android and iOS.

We, at India TV Digitial, checked the WhatsApp dark mode on an iPhone and it can be easily enabled. However, our Android smartphone is still awaiting the feature.

Dark mode on WhatsApp for iOS

WhatsApp dark mode: How to enable it on iOS?

Now that the WhatsApp dark mode has finally left the Android and iOS beta, you have to follow these simple steps to get hold of the dark mode on WhatsApp for iOS:

Make sure your WhatsApp app is up-to-date. For this, just head to the App Store and see update it if the latest update is available

Once WhatsApp is updated, you need to go the Settings

Now, scroll down to access the Display and Brightness option and tap on it

Once done, you need to select the Dark option and the WhatsApp dark mode will automatically get enabled

As a reminder, there isn't any option to enable it from within the WhatsApp for iOS app.

WhatsApp dark mode: How to enable it on Android?

Here are the easy steps you to follow to enable dark mode on WhatsApp for Android:

Ensure WhatsApp is updated. If not, update it from the Google Play Store

Open WhatsApp

Tap on the three-dotted menu and select the Settings option

Select the Chats option

Tap on the Themes option and select the Dark theme option

Just remember, dark mode on WhatsApp will be available for all Android and iOS users in the coming days. Hence, be patient if you didn't get yours right now. You will eventually get it.

