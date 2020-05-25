BSNL Eid 2020 Rs. 786 prepaid plan introduced: Benefits, validity and more

Image Source : GOOGLE New BSNL Rs. 786 prepaid plan

Telecom operator BSNL, on the occasion of EID 2020, has introduced a new prepaid plan -- the Rs. 786 prepaid plan -- in India. The new prepaid plan has been launched in addition to the existing prepaid plans by the network provider. Read on to know more about the new plan.

BSNL Rs. 786 prepaid plan: Benefits, Validity and more

The Rs. 786 prepaid plan provides BNSL users with a talk time of Rs. 786 along with 30GB of total 4G data. The plan comes with a validity of 90 days, that is, three months. The new prepaid plan is available in select circles such as Kerala, Gujarat, and Andhra Pradesh as of now. There is no word on its availability in other cities. People living in any of the mentioned circles can recharge their mobile number with the new plan via the BSNL website, offline, or any other platform.

For those who don't know, BSNL recently introduced the Combo 18 prepaid plan. The affordable prepaid plan is priced at Rs. 18 and offers 1.8GB of data and 250 minutes of voice calls to any network for 2 days. It is available in Tamil Nadu along with other circles such as Chattisgarh, Chandigarh, Chennai, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Gujarat, Goa, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Ladakh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Puducherry, Rajasthan, UP East, UP West, and Uttarakhand.

Additionally, there is a new Rs. 198 prepaid plan with 2GB of data per day and other unknown benefits for 54 days. However, other details regarding the pack remain unknown.

