Blaupunkt announces price cut some Android Smart TVs: Here's what you need to know

Blaupunkt announces price cut some Android Smart TVs.

Blaupunkt has slashed the price for two of its Cybersound series budget TVs. These include the 32-inch HD Ready Cybersound Android TV and 42-inch FHD Android TV. With this, the price of the 32-inch HD Ready Cybersound Android TV has dropped from Rs 19,499 to 14,999 and the price of 42-inch FHD Android TV has been slashed from Rs 29,999 to 21,999.

This offer is exclusively for buyers making purchases at Flipkart’s Grand Home Appliance Sale starting from 7th September till 11th September 2021. Buyers will get a 10 percent instant discount on ICICI Bank cards and EMI Transactions on all Blaupunkt Android Smart TVs.

The Blaupunkt 32-inch HD Ready Cybersound Android TV is powered by Android 9. This TV is bezel-less with 40W speaker output via 2 speakers, edge-free sound technology, 1 GB Ram, and 8 GB ROM to offer a smooth viewing experience.

The 42-inch FHD Android TV features an Ultra-Thin Bezel and is powered by Android 10. It also has Dolby Digital Plus, DTS TruSurround certified audio with 4 speakers, and has used Dolby MS12 sound technology that the company claims can decode and improve Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital Plus. It comes with a 2GB Ram and 8GB ROM.

Along with Android TV, both the televisions also have built-in Google Chromecast and access to Google Assistant for voice commands. The TVs include 5.0 Bluetooth, 2 USB ports, 3 HDMI ports along with voice-enabled remote, ARM Cortex A53 Processor and more than 6000 Plus Apps and Games Like Prime Video, Hotstar, Zee5, Sony LIV, Google Play Store with 500,000 Plus TV Shows.