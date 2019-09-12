Apple to roll out iOS 13 on September 19. Details inside

Image Source : APPLE iOS updates will roll out on September 19

Apple had announced its new OS 13, iPadOS, watchOS 6, tvOS 13 and macOS Catalina at its WWDC developer conference. After which began testing the beta version of the software updates. According to Apple's official website, the company will begin the rollout of its new iOS 13 and other software updates from September 19, a day before the iPhone 11 series shipping begins. The new iOS 13 will be coming with a list of new features and will be available for iPhone 6S or later launched iPhone devices. We bring you all the important details about the features and new functions on iOS 13.

Dark Mode.

The new dark mode feature will allow you to turn white or light grey background on your phone's interface into black or light grey. This function will help improve the phone's usage experience in dark setups. Dark mode will also save your phone's battery.

Camera and Photo App

With the new and improved Camera app on iOS 13, you can now manage the intensity of light in portrait mode. The effects of light can be managed and moved closer or away from the subject in the photo. You can also add monochromic effect to your portrait mode picture The photo gallery app has a new special tab to document your best photos by day, month and year. The photo app on the new iOS also comes with more advanced photo and video editing options. You can now edit your photos and video in advanced settings without the need to install any external app.

Quick Path Keyboard

Like the swipe typing feature on Android phones. The keyboard on iOS allows to quick type words by using the new feature. You can trace words by swiping your fingers over the keyboard without lifting your fingers

Sign in with Apple

This new feature on the iPhones will allow you to make more secure third-party logins to various apps and website. Apple will even a create a random e-mail ID for your login in case you don’t wish to share your email id with the website

Better Performance

Apple users have been sticking to their iPhones for long, realizing this Apple has been working on improving the performance of the iPhones. According to the Apple, app launch on iOS 13 will be two times faster while the face ID Unlock functions 30% faster. The app download from the App store will be 50% smaller and the updates will be 60% smaller than before. The new volume indicator on iOS 13 doesn’t really take the centre of the screen when you increase or decrease the device volume instead it comes on the side just beside the volume buttons. The battery life on iPhones also promises to improve with the new iOS. Apps like Reminder, Music and mail will get new designs.