Amazon Pay Later credit service launched in India: Here’s how it works

Amazon India has just announced the launch of the Amazon Pay Later service. The service is basically here to compete against Flipkart in offering customers with a virtual line of credit to eligible customers. The credit will, of course, be available only on Amazon.in. With the help of digital credit, the consumers will be able to buy any product ranging from daily essentials to electronics and clothing. Apart from shopping, the credit can also be used to complete bill payments on Amazon.in.

Amazon Pay Later will make shopping online easier for people who do not have a credit card or enough cash in the bank at the time. The Pay Later service also offers the option to repay in the EMIs of up to 12 months at nominal interest rates.

The customers can use the Pay Later credit to make a payment from Rs. 1 to up to Rs. 60,000. This will now help users without credit card to stretch their budget on home appliances, electronic gadgets, everyday essentials, groceries and more. Unlike Flipkart, the Amazon Pay Later service also allows users to pay their monthly bills including electricity, mobile recharges, DTH etc.

“We are always looking for ways to improve our customers’ payments experience on Amazon.in and make purchases more affordable. Amazon Pay Later is a unique service that will help customers expand their access to credit and experience the most convenient option of making payments. In current times Amazon Pay later empowers our customers to better manage their monthly spends” Said Mahendra Nerurkar, CEO Amazon Pay India

Amazon launched the service as a test trail earlier making it available to select customers. Now, it has been extended to tens of thousands of eligible customers. In order to achieve this, Amazon Pay has partnered with Capital Float to design and enable ‘Amazon Pay Later’ service. To offer the line of credit, the company has partnered with Karur Vysya Bank (KVB) as a co-lending partner to scale up the service.

