A few easy methods to stop your laptop from overheating

After using your laptop for a while, you could have seen random blue screens, slowdowns, or reboots. There are several potential causes for this, but your laptop overheating is most certainly one of them. Components are now snugly integrated into small chassis as laptops have become more portable, small, and slender. There will not be much room for airflow. A laptop that does not receive regular maintenance and cleaning will overheat. It may even result in hardware failure if ignored. We have compiled a list of quick fixes to keep your laptop from overheating.

Utilize your laptop only on flat surfaces

Most laptops include air vents on the sides or at the bottom. Your laptop will overheat if you leave it on a flat or uneven surface for an extended period of time, such as a pillow, bed, or your lap. When you use your laptop in this manner, you could feel it getting warm. To ensure that none of the vents are blocked, it is best to lift the laptop using a book or a plate in order to avoid this from happening.

Purchase a laptop cooling pad

Use a laptop cooling pad and a ceiling or table fan if the space is not air conditioned. Fans built into laptop cooling pads help circulate cold air, keeping your laptop cool at all times.The laptop cooler will aid in bottom-up cooling of the device, lowering component temperatures. It provides a short-term solution to the issue, but more work needs to be done.

Keep the vents clean

If you've used your laptop for a time, you're probably aware of how much dust has accumulated near the fans and vents. This limits airflow and decreases cooling. Use an air blower or a vacuum cleaner to remove the dust in addition to a laptop cooler.

Check the temperature of your laptop.

Programs for checking the temperature include Real Temp, GPU-Z, Speccy, HWMonitor, and Core Temp. They can all be used to monitor the temperature of your laptop and are all free. Make sure that the GPU is operating at no more than 65C for the processor and no more than 80C for the GPU on your laptop.

FAQS:

1. Can a laptop fire start from overheating?

Lithium batteries are found in laptops, cell phones, and tablets. These batteries heat up quickly and can accumulate heat, which could result in a fire.

2. What are some things to keep in mind while buying a cooling pad?

Body Composition, option for Fan Control and USB Hubs / Output Ports, should be present in your cooling pad for the prevention of overheating.

