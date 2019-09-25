Packed with 5000 mAH battery, Redmi 8A to be launched in India today

Image Source : TWITTER Redmi 8A to be launched in India at 12 PM today

Xiaomi is going all guns blazing to increase its share in Indian smartphone market. It’s going to launch its latest entry-level budget smartphone, Redmi 8A in India today. The device will be successor to Redmi 7A. Xiaomi has been teasing the details about the phone, a recent tease confirmed the availability of USB type C port and a 5000 mAH battery on the device, it will be the first phone to have USB-C in its price bracket. The phone will be sold online on Flipkart and Mi.com and will also be available offline through Mi stores and other offline stores.

The Redmi 8A launch event begins at 12 PM, today and will be live-streamed across official Xiaomi India's YouTube channel and other social media platforms including Facebook and Twitter.

There's very little information about the specifications and we might have to wait for the launch to get the details. However, the leaks have confirmed the availability of a 5000mAH battery and USB type C port. The phone is expected to come with a 2GB RAM powered by an octa-core processor and two storage variants of 16GB and 32GB. Talking about the display, Redmi 8A is expected to get 6.2-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch design. The device will be the first A series from Redmi to get a waterdrop notch design. In terms of camera, it could get a 12-megapixel sensor at the back with an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

Xiaomi has dropped the price of Redmi 7A for its Diwali with Mi sale and considering the prices of the earlier A series phones, the Redmi 8A could be priced under Rs 7000 for both its variant.