Sania Mirza's career ends with six Grand Slam titles; bows out after losing Australian Open final

Sania Mirza's career concluded with six Grand Slam titles after she and Rohan Bopanna were unable to lift the Australian Open mixed doubles title on Friday.

The unseeded pair lost to the Brazilian team of Luisa Stefani and Rafael Mataos with a score of 6-7(2) 2-6 in the final at Rod Laver Arena. Prior to this final Major tournament, Sania had already won three women's doubles and three mixed doubles titles. Bopanna, who is 42, has one French Open mixed doubles title to his name.

More to follow...

