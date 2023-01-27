Friday, January 27, 2023
     
Sania Mirza's career ends with six Grand Slam titles; bows out after losing Australian Open final

The unseeded pair lost to the Brazilian team of Luisa Stefani and Rafael Mataos with a score of 6-7(2) 2-6 in the final at Rod Laver Arena.

Kartik Mehindru Written By: Kartik Mehindru @mehindrukartik New Delhi Updated on: January 27, 2023 9:54 IST
Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna
Image Source : PTI Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna

Sania Mirza's career concluded with six Grand Slam titles after she and Rohan Bopanna were unable to lift the Australian Open mixed doubles title on Friday. 

The unseeded pair lost to the Brazilian team of Luisa Stefani and Rafael Mataos with a score of 6-7(2) 2-6 in the final at Rod Laver Arena. Prior to this final Major tournament, Sania had already won three women's doubles and three mixed doubles titles. Bopanna, who is 42, has one French Open mixed doubles title to his name.

More to follow...

