Wednesday, September 08, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Other
  5. Star wrestler Vinesh Phogat undergoes elbow surgery

Star wrestler Vinesh Phogat undergoes elbow surgery

The 27-year-old reigning Asian champion had pulled out of the World Championship trials on August 31 after competing in her opening bout.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Updated on: September 08, 2021 18:29 IST
Vinesh Phogat
Image Source : TWITTER/PHOGAT_VINESH

Vinesh Phogat

Star Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Wednesday underwent a surgery on her right elbow, days after pulling out of the World Championship trials here.

The 27-year-old reigning Asian champion had pulled out of the World Championship trials here on August 31 after competing in her opening bout.

Related Stories

At that time, she had said that her pull-out was not due to injury and she only felt "dizzyness".

"Elbow surgery done! No matter how many times I fall, I will still rise," Vinesh tweeted, along with her picture on a hospital bed.

Vinesh, who had made a shock quarterfinal exit in the Tokyo Olympics, was suspended by the Wrestling Federation of India last month for indiscipline before being let off with a warning. 

Write a comment

Click Mania

Top News

Latest News