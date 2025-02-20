Satwiksairaj Rankireddy's father R Kasi Viswanatham dies of heart attack Satwiksairaj Rankireddy was scheduled to receive the prestigious Khel Ratna award today in Delhi. Moreover, his father was also set to travel and join him in the ceremony. But he passed away tragically before he could make the trip.

India's champion badminton player Satwiksairaj Rankireddy's father R Kasi Viswanatham passed away today morning due to a heart attack. Satwik is in Delhi currently and will depart this afternoon to Andhra Pradesh to be with his family. For the unversed, the shuttler was in Delhi to feature in the 43rd PSPB Inter-Unit badminton tournament.

Notably, Satwik was scheduled to receive the prestigious Khel Ratna award today in the national capitals. He was bestowed with the honour earlier for his brilliant show for India at the top level. Moreover, his father, a retired physical education teacher, was also set to join him in the ceremony and was due to travel today before he suffered a severe heart attack.

"It is extremely sad and unfortunate that Satwik has lost his father this morning," said a source close to the family according to PTI.

More to follow...