Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty's coach Mathias Boe steps away from coaching

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty's coach Mathias Boe has called time on his coaching career following the Indian pair's quarterfinal loss in the men's doubles category at the Paris Olympics.

Boe took to his Instagram account to laud the efforts of Satwiksairaj and Chirag. The 44-year-old even revealed that the Indian duo took injections at times to ease the pain and bring glory to the country.

"I know the feeling all too well myself. Pushing yourself to the limit everyday, to be in the best shape of your life, and then things doesn’t go as you would have hoped for. I know you guys are gutted, I know how much you wanted to bring a medal back to India, but this time it wasn’t meant to be," Boe posted.

"But you have everything to be proud of, how hard you have worked in this Olympics camp, battling injuries, even taken injections to reduce the pain, that is dedication, that is passion and that is a lot of Heart. You have won so much over the past years and you are going to win so much more in the future."

Boe specified that he is stepping away from coaching and "not going to continue in India or anywhere else, for now at least".

"For me, my coaching days ends here, I’m not Going to continue in India or anywhere else, for now at least. I have spend too much time in a badminton hall and it’s also pretty stressful to be a coach, I’m a tired old man."

Notably, Chirag and Satwiksairaj were the third seed at the Paris Olympics and were in fine form before their journey came to a screeching halt in the quarterfinals as they suffered a 21-13, 14-21, 16-21 defeat at the hands of South Korea's Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik.