India TV Sports Wrap on September 27: Today's top 10 trending news stories

India will take on Bangladesh in the second and final Test in Kanpur starting Friday, September 27 and will aim to seal the series 2-0. There is a bit of rain around in Kanpur and might affect the first three days of the Test match. On the other hand, T20 legend Dwayne Bravo announced his retirement from all forms of cricket amid the ongoing CPL 2024. Bravo had already announced that CPL 2024 was going to be his last T20 tournament but a groin injury cut his campaign short as he ended his career with 631 T20 wickets, the most in history. All that and more in our Sports Wrap for today.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

Sri Lanka dominate on Day 1, New Zealand need inspiration

It was an old traditional sub-continent slog in Galle as Sri Lanka took the position of ascendancy on Day 1. Dinesh Chandimal's century and Angelo Mathews' unbeaten 78 helped the hosts smash 309 runs on the opening day of the second Test against New Zealand with seven wickets still in the tank.

India take on Bangladesh in the second Test in Kanpur

It could be Shakib Al Hasan's final Test match for Bangladesh, who knows, but the veteran all-rounder's announcement has added another dimension to the series decider against India in Kanpur. India are 1-0 ahead and would aim to sweep the series while Bangladesh aim to stay in the hunt for the WTC final spot.

Dwayne Bravo bids cricket goodbye as a player

T20 legend and highest wicket-taker Dwayne Bravo announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. Bravo was supposed to play till the end of ongoing CPL 2024, however, a groin injury put an end to any possibility of playing further in the tournament as he ended his career with 631 scalps.

England aim to level series at Lord's against Australia

England came back strongly against Australia in the third ODI after being two down. Captain Harry Brook smashed his maiden ODI ton and hoped for many more to come and England would be aiming for more of the same as they look to level the series at Lord's against a wounded Australian side.

Ireland take on South Africa in a two-match T20 series in Abu Dhabi

Ireland will be up against South Africa in the first of the two-match T20 series in Abu Dhabi on Friday, September 27. South Africa are coming off a series loss to Afghanistan, however, that was in the ODIs and despite a young side, the Proteas will fancy their chances in the T20 format against the Irish.

Josh Hull ruled out of Pakistan tour

Tall left-arm seamer Josh Hull, who made his Test debut against Sri Lanka at the Oval, has been ruled out of the Pakistan tour due to a quad injury and will miss the entire series. England are yet to name a replacement

Kamindu Mendis achieves Test cricket history on Day 1 of the second Test in Galle

Kamindu Mendis with his eighth 50-plus score in as many Test matches became the first man in the format's history to do so, breaking Saud Shakeel's record, who had seven to his name. Mendis is unbeaten on 51 going into the second day of the series decider against New Zealand.

IPL to remain a 74-match tournament

With the WTC final on the horizon and keeping in mind the gruelling schedule for the Indian cricket team, the IPL will remain a 74-match match tournament as opposed to 84-match season, which it was supposed to increase to as per the broadcast deal from 2023-2027.

BCB not guaranteeing a safe passage for Shakib

BCB president Faruque Ahmed said that the board can't ensure a safe passage for Shakib Al Hasan as this is in the government's hands. Shakib said that he want to play his final Test in Mirpur provided he is assured a safe passage in and out of the country after being named accused among 147 others in a murder case.

