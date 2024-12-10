India TV Sports Wrap on December 10: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : AP/INDIA TV Top 10 Sports Stories - December 10

South Africa's late dash saw them one win away from a place in the World Test Championship final. The Proteas thrashed Sri Lanka 2-0 and raised their PCT to 63.33. South Africa have just one series remaining in the current WTC cycle, against Pakistan, which comprises two matches. On the other hand, the ICC handed sanctions to both Travis Head and Mohammed Siraj after the altercation in the second Test between India and Australia in Adelaide. All that and more in our Sports Wrap for today.

South Africa inch closer to a spot in the WTC final

South Africa's late dash towards a spot in the WTC final continued as the Proteas thrashed Sri Lanka 2-0 in the two-match Test series. The 109-run win in the second Test in Gqeberha lifted SA to the top of the points table.

ICC reprimands Travis Head, Mohammed Siraj for Adelaide altercation

Australian batter Travis Head and Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj were reprimanded by ICC for breaching the Code of Conduct after their altercation during the second Test in Adelaide. While Siraj was fined 20 per cent of his match fee for “using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon dismissal" while Head was sanctioned for “abuse of a player, player support personnel, umpire or match referee during an international match."

Ben Curran makes Zimbabwe squad

The third of the Curran brothers after Tom and Sam, Ben was picked in Zimbabwe's ODI squad for the three-match series against Afghanistan. While Sam and Tom played for England, Ben earned his maiden call-up for Zimbabwe, for whom their father Kevin played at the international level.

South Africa take on Pakistan in three T20Is, starting in Durban

24 hours after their impressive 2-0 Test series win against Sri Lanka, South Africa will be in action in a three-match T20 series against Pakistan. Only three players are common in both squads for South Africa with Heinrich Klaasen set to fill in for Aiden Markram as captain.

West Indies look to seal the ODI series against Bangladesh

After a magnificent run-chase in the series opener, West Indies will be keen to seal the assignment in the second ODI against Bangladesh on Tuesday, December 10.

Ding storms back, levels 6-6

The 14-game World Championship of chess reached another stalemate in its long journey as Ding Liren stormed back to level the scoreline 6-6 against India's Gukesh D. If it remains squared after 14 games, the final will go into the tie-break with faster time controls.

Tim Paine reckons Langer's sacking behind Head's resurgence

Former Australian captain Tim Paine reckoned that neither Justin Langer nor Travis Head would mind him saying that the latter's resurgence happened because the ex-opener was removed from the head coach job. Paine said that Langer and Head had difference of opinions and him leaving the team has unshackled him for good.

Ireland women complete landmark series sweep against Bangladesh

Ireland women completed a historic series sweep in Bangladesh after the visitors won the third T20I by four wickets. All-rounder Orla Prendergast starred in the series with 10 wickets, including a best of 4/22 in the series finale.

Bengal and Uttar Pradesh make it to the Syed Mushtaq quarters

Bengal with a handsome win over Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh prevailing a close encounter against Andhra made it to the quarter-finals. The quarter line-ups were finalised with Bengal set to take on Baroda, Mumbai up against Baroda, Delhi vs UP and Madhya Pradesh locking horns with Saurashtra.

Real Madrid, Barcelona to face fourth-tier minnows in Copa Del Rey