Asian Games 2023: Parul Chaudhary wins Gold in women's 5000m, gets her second medal in Hangzhou

Parul Chaudhary left behind Japan's Ririka Hironaka in final few metres to win Gold in women's 5000m race

India's Parul Chaudhary did a double in the ongoing 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou as she followed her Silver medal in women's 3000m steeplechase with a historic Gold in women's 5000m race final as she left behind Japan's Ririka Hironaka. She finished her race in 15:14.75 leaving Hironaka stunned as she moved past her in the last few metres swiftly from her left as she knew she had conserved that energy for that one final push. This was India's 14th Gold in the ongoing Asian Games and the tally now stands at 64.

More to follow...

