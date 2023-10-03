Tuesday, October 03, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Other
  5. Asian Games 2023: Parul Chaudhary wins Gold in women's 5000m, gets her second medal in Hangzhou

Asian Games 2023: Parul Chaudhary wins Gold in women's 5000m, gets her second medal in Hangzhou

India's Parul Chaudhary won a Gold medal in women's 5000m, which is now her second medal in the ongoing 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou. This was India's 14th Gold in the ongoing Asiad as Parul left behind Japan's Ririka Hironaka in the final few metres to finish the 5k race in the top position.

Anshul Gupta Written By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Updated on: October 03, 2023 18:28 IST
Parul Chaudhary left behind Japan's Ririka Hironaka in
Image Source : AP Parul Chaudhary left behind Japan's Ririka Hironaka in final few metres to win Gold in women's 5000m race

India's Parul Chaudhary did a double in the ongoing 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou as she followed her Silver medal in women's 3000m steeplechase with a historic Gold in women's 5000m race final as she left behind Japan's Ririka Hironaka. She finished her race in 15:14.75 leaving Hironaka stunned as she moved past her in the last few metres swiftly from her left as she knew she had conserved that energy for that one final push. This was India's 14th Gold in the ongoing Asian Games and the tally now stands at 64.

 

More to follow...

Latest Sports News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Other Section

Top News

Related Other Sports News

Latest News