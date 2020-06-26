NRAI names 32 athletes for Olympics core training group

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES The National Rifles Association of India named a 32-athlete core group for next year's Tokyo Olympics.

The National Rifles Association of India (NRAI) has released a list of athletes for its core training group for the Tokyo Olympics. The NRAI said that it had made the list in consultation with chief coaches but did not reveal a schedule for any training camp.

"In consultation with the chief coaches, a training core group has been formed for preparations for Tokyo Olympic Games 2020. The Games are scheduled to be held in July 2021," said the NRAI in its statement.

The list includes all 15 shooters who won Olympic quotas with two additional shooters in each event. Mehuli Ghosh who had a stellar 2018, winning silver medals at the Changwon World Championships, Youth Olympics and the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, narrowly missed out on a spot in the star-studded women's 10m air rifle event.

We announce our training core group for the ⁦@Tokyo2020⁩ Olympics next year. Check out the group of 32! pic.twitter.com/JabXr2Fy1b — NRAI (@OfficialNRAI) June 26, 2020

The NRAI also said that it will reveal a training schedule soon. It had earlier been mulling a camp in July in New Delhi.

Shooting core training group:

10m Pistol Men: Abhishek Verma, Om Prakash Mitharwal, Saurabh Chaudhary, Shahzar Rizvi

10m Pistol Women: Anuraj Singh, Esha Singh, Manu Bhaker, Yashaswini Singh

10m Rifle Men: Deepak Kumar, Divyansh Singh Panwar, Pankaj Singh, Sandeep Singh

10m Rifle Women: Anjum Moudgil, Apurvi Chandela, Elavenil Valarivan, Shreya Agarwal

25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men: Aneesh, Vijayveer Singh (No Olympic quota in the category)

25m Pistol Women: Abhidnya Patil, Chinki Yadav, Manu Bhaker, Rahi Sarnobat

50m Rifle 3P Men: Aishwarya Pratap Singh, Parul Kumar, Sanjeev Rajput, Swapnil Kusale

50m Rifle 3P Women: Anjum Moudgil, Gaayathri N, Sunidhi Chauhan, Tejaswini Sawant

Skeet Men: Angadvir Bajwa, Gurjot Singh, Mairaj Ahmad Khan, Sheeraz Sheikh

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage