Dutch Grand Prix 2024 Qualifying: Norris-Verstappen take front row, Hamilton to start from 12th

Follow us on Image Source : AP Max Verstappen, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri at the Dutch Grand Prix in Zandvoort on August 24, 2024

Lando Norris continues his red-hot form in the F1 2024 season by claiming a pole at the Dutch Grand Prix 2024 on Saturday, August 24. Norris recorded the faster lap in the qualifying to deny the defending champion Max Verstappen a top spot in his home race at Zandvoort.

Norris and Verstappen are battling for the Drivers' Championship with the latter leading the standings by 78 points. Norris has emerged as the title contender in the last few races with McLaren significantly improving their car.

Norris' teammate Oscar Piastri takes the third position on the grid after being denied the second spot by Verstappen in the final lap of qualifying. George Russell of Mercedes takes the second row alongside Piastri after another impressive run throughout the weekend.

Sergio Perez, who is struggling for the pace and form, finished fifth ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc in the third row. In a major blow to Mercedes, the seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton failed to qualify for the third qualifying round and will start in the 12th position on the grid on Sunday.

Carlos Sainz was another big name who failed to finish in the top ten and will start the main race from the 11th position on the grid.

Dutch Grand Prix 2024 Qualifying Result:

Lando Norris (McLaren) - 1:09.673 Max Verstappen (Red Bull) - 1:10.029 Oscar Piastri (McLaren) - 1:10.172 George Russell (Mercedes) - 1:10.244 Sergio Perez (Red Bull) -1:10416 Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) - 1:10.582 Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) - 1:10.633 Alex Albon (Williams) - 1:10.653 Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) - 1:10.857 Pierre Gasly (Alpine) - 1:10.977

More to follow...