Yashasvi Jaiswal beats Usman Khawaja, Zak Crawley in major WTC milestone during IND vs SA 2nd Test Yashasvi Jaiswal slammed his first half-century against South Africa in the Test cricket during the second match in Guwahati. Jaiswal has surpassed Usman Khawaja and Zak Crawley in a major WTC record.

New Delhi:

India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal surpassed Australia and England openers Usman Khawaja and Zak Crawley in a major World Test Championship record during the second Test between India and South Africa in Guwahati.

Jaiswal slammed a fifty during the first innings of the clash at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in India's reply to a daunting South African total of 489. The Southpaw scored 58 from 97 balls on Day 3 but fell to Simon Harmer, caught at short third.

However, Jaiswal went past the likes of Khawaja and Crawley on the list of most fifty-plus by openers in WTC history. This was his 20th such score, and Jaiswal is now only behind Dimuth Karunaratne, who has hit 21 fifty-plus scores as an opener.

Most 50+ scores by Opener in WTC:

21 - Dimuth Karunaratne (64 Inns)

20* - Yashasvi Jaiswal (52 Inns)

19 - Zak Crawley (89 Inns)

19 - Usman Khawaja (73 Inns)

18 - Tom Latham (70 Inns)

17 - Kraigg Brathwaite (82 Inns)

17 - Ben Duckett (57 Inns)

17 - Rohit Sharma (66 Inns)

Jasiwal's dismissal pushed India to a major collapse. From 95/1, the hosts went down to 105/5, losing four wickets for just 10 runs, with batters gifting their wickets. Sai Sudharsan was caught at mid-wicket after mistiming a pull, while Dhruv Jurel top-edged one to wide mid-on to fall for a duck. Rishabh Pant was then caught behind off Marco Jansen, trying to advance down the track and take the bowler on as India lost half of their side for just 105.

South Africa's Playing XI: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Temba Bavuma(c), Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Senuran Muthusamy, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj

India's Playing XI: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj