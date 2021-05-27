Image Source : PTI WTC Final: Kapil Dev suggests major tweak in tournament's format

Team India will play in the final of the inaugural World Test Championship from June18-22 in Southampton against New Zealand. Virat Kohli's men qualified for the final by the virtue of being at the top of the table in the group stage, which ran thought the 2019-2021 cycle.

The final will only comprise of one game. Former Indian captain Kapil Dev, however, feels that the ICC should introduce the concept of 'best of three' finals for the tournament.

“I would have preferred more than just one match to decide such an important title. Of course, these days it is not a big thing to prepare for a match. It helps to play a few matches in those conditions but that can’t be an excuse," Kapil told Midday.

“It is something the ICC has done to popularise Test matches. There will be good cricket for the public, I am sure. I feel three-Test finals would have been great."

Earlier this week, it was reported that the ICC was pondering over the possibility of a sixth day as a reserve day if 30 hours aren't completed throughout the normal course of five days in the final.

The titular clash, which was initially scheduled to take place in Lord's, was shifted to Southampton in February. Kapil, who became the first Indian captain to lift the World Cup trophy at the Lord's balcony in 1983, said that the historic stadium would have been a "better venue."

"Maybe, Lord’s would have a better venue than Rose Bowl because the ground has great history. Even Manchester [Old Trafford] would have been a good choice but there is something about celebrating a win at Lord’s,” said Kapil.