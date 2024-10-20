Women's T20 World Cup 2024 award winners list: Amelia Kerr dominates leaderboard, Wolvaardt tops scoring chart

Follow us on Image Source : WHITEFERNS/X Amelia Kerr claimed the Player of the Tournament award

New Zealand cricket team clinched their maiden T20 World Cup title by beating South Africa in the final on Sunday. The White Ferns registered an impressive 32-run win over the Proteas to clinch the ninth edition of the tournament after so many years of heartbreaks.

Sophie Devine-led team pulled off an impressive all-round performance throughout the tournament but it was Amelia Kerr's individual brilliance that led them to glory in the final. The young spin all-rounder top-scored with 43 runs and took 3 wickets 24 to clinch the Player of the Match award in the final and also claimed the prestigious Player of the Tournament award.

Kerr picked 15 wickets in 6 innings, the highest by any player in a single edition of the tournament, and also scored 135 runs to bag the POTT award. South Africa's heartbroken captain Laura Wolvaardt topped the scoring chart with 223 runs in 6 innings, including 33 runs in the final.

Anneke Bosch registered the highest individual score of the tournament as she smashed 74* off 48 balls against Australia in the first semi-final. West Indies' veteran all-rounder Deandra Dottin hit the most 9 sixes while Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur was the only cricketer to score multiple 50-plus scores in the ninth edition of the tournament.

Women's T20 World Cup 2024 award winners list