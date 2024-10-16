Women's T20 World Cup semi-finals: Teams, fixtures, venues, match timings, streaming - all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : AUSTRALIAN WOMEN'S CRICKET TEAM X Australia had become the first team to qualify for the Women's T20 World Cup semi-final and look good to defend their title

Trust the West Indies to always turn up at a T20 World Cup, whether it is men or the women! Who would have thought that the top of the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 will neither have India or England in the mix? If you had, either you're lying or have magical astrological powers. It was a tale of two ends of the spectrum for India and England. India came undercooked into the tournament and were dumped by New Zealand in their opener while the West Indies ended the group stage with a bang with England losing steam by the end of it all.

So who do we have it? Australia obviously, duh! The six-time champions have qualified for the top four in every single edition and look very good to clinch their seventh. West Indies and New Zealand were the surprise packages while South Africa while floating under the radar, have quietly made it to the top four. And it is they who face the freaks Australia in the first semi-final but it is the second one, which has piqued everyone's interest - West Indies taking on the White Ferns.

Schedule

Semi-final 1: Australia vs South Africa at Dubai International Stadium, Dubai - Thursday, October 17

Semi-final 2: West Indies vs New Zealand at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah - Friday, October 18

Final: Winner of Semi-final 1 vs Winner of Semi-final 2 - Sunday, October 20

Match timings and live streaming

The two semi-finals will have 7:30 PM IST start with the toss set to take place half an hour before on Thursday as well as Friday. The semi-finals will be live broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels on TV while the live streaming of the matches will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. The knockouts will also have live telecast on DD Sports free-to-air channel.

Squads

Australia: Alyssa Healy (w/c), Beth Mooney, Grace Harris, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Sophie Molineux, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Alana King, Kim Garth, Heather Graham

New Zealand: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze (wk), Rosemary Mair, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas, Leigh Kasperek, Hannah Rowe, Jess Kerr, Molly Penfold

South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka, Ayanda Hlubi, Tumi Sekhukhune, Seshnie Naidu, Mieke de Ridder

West Indies: Hayley Matthews (c), Qiana Joseph, Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Deandra Dottin, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Zaida James, Ashmini Munisar, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack, Stafanie Taylor, Mandy Mangru, Nerissa Crafton, Shamilia Connell