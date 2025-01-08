Women's Ashes 2024-25: Full schedule, squads, live streaming and all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Tammy Beaumont and Lauren Bell with the Women's Ashes silverware in Sydney on January 8, 2025

Australia and England will revive their historic cricket rivalry in the Women's Ashes 2024-25 starting on January 9. Alyssa Healy-led Australian team is set to host the in-form England side in the multi-format series.

Australia retained the Women's Ashes despite drawing the last edition which produced a series of thrilling matches in England. Heather Knight-led English side last won the Women's Ashes in 2014-15 where they registered an 8-10 win in Australia.

The 2024-25 edition will begin with England taking on Governor-General XI Women in the 50-over practice game in Sydney on January 9. The first ODI will be played on January 12 and the series will end with a one-off Test in Melbourne starting on January 30.

Women's Ashes 2024-25 Schedule

Tour-match - Governor-General XI Women vs England Women, North Sydney Oval, January 9 (4:35 AM IST)

1st ODI - Australia vs England, North Sydney Oval, January 12 (5:00 AM IST)

2nd ODI - Australia vs England, Junction Oval, Melbourne, January 14 (4:35 AM IST)

3rd ODI - Australia vs England, Bellerive Oval, Hobart, January 17 (4:35 AM IST)

1st T20I - Australia vs England, Sydney Cricket Ground, January 20 (1:45 PM IST)

2nd T20I - Australia vs England, Manuka Oval, Canberra, January 23 (1:45 PM IST)

3rd T20I - Australia vs England, Adelaide Oval, January 25 (1:45 AM IST)

Only Test - Australia vs England, Melbourne Cricket Ground, January 30 to February 2 (9:00 AM IST)

Women's Ashes 2024-25 live streaming and telecast details

Indian cricket fans can enjoy the live broadcast of the Women's Ashes on the Star Sports TV Network and the Disney+ Hotstar OTT platform.

Women's Ashes 2024-25 Squads

Australia ODI squad

Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham.

Australia T20I squad

Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham.

Australia Test squad

Yet to be announced

England T20I squad

Heather Knight (c), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Bess Heath, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Linsey Smith, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danni Wyatt-Hodge.

England ODI squad

Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danni Wyatt-Hodge.

England Test squad

Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Bess Heath, Amy Jones, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danni Wyatt-Hodge.