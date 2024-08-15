WI vs SA 2nd Test Live: When and where to watch West Indies vs South Africa match live on TV and streaming?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY South Africa will hope to win the second Test and the series against the West Indies 1-0 to be able to stay in the hunt for a spot in the WTC final

West Indies will take on South Africa in the second and final Test of the two-match series starting Thursday, August 15 at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. South Africa will rue their chances of not being able to squeeze out a win as a determined Alick Athanaze denied the Proteas of any late chance after the rain had washed out five sessions effectively in the series opener in Trinidad. The West Indies have already been out of the race for a spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, but this Test match is really crucial for South Africa from that perspective.

A loss or no-result here might put South Africa in a must-win situation in their remaining six Test matches in the current WTC cycle. Given how the first Test played out, the Proteas would be keen on getting another spinner in the side, especially since Providence has traditionally assisted the spinners. The T20 World Cup semi-final between India and England recently in June should be enough for a hint.

Both teams will hope that the rain stays away and West Indies too will be keen to get at least one win in the Test summer having lost all three in England and drawn the first match of the ongoing series.

When and where to watch WI vs SA 2nd Test match live on TV and OTT in India?

The second Test match between West Indies and South Africa will kick off on Thursday, August 15 at 7:30 PM IST every day till Monday, August 19. Unfortunately, the WI vs SA Test match doesn't have a live broadcast on TV in India, however, it can be live streamed on the Fancode app and website.

Probable Playing XIs

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Mikyle Louis, Keacy Carty, Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, Jason Holder, Joshua da Silva, Kemar Roach, Gudakesh Motie, Jomel Warrican, Jayden Seales

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Temba Bavuma (c), David Bedingham, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne, Keshav Maharaj, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi