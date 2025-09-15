‘We were outplayed’: Mike Hesson gives his verdict on Pakistan’s horrid defeat against India Pakistan coach Mike Hesson took centre stage and gave his verdict over the Men in Green's performance in their humiliating defeat against the Indian team in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. The two sides locked horns on September 14 where India registered a comfortable win.

Dubai:

Pakistan continued their run of losing games against the Indian team after they were completely dismantled by the Men in Blue in game 6 of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. Bundling out the Men in Green on a score of 127 runs, India chased down the target in 15.5 overs, winning the game by six wickets.

Despite the loss, Pakistan has maintained its spot at number two in Group A of the tournament. However, with the subpar performance against India, the side’s coach, Mike Hesson, came forward and opined that his team was completely outplayed by their opponents in Dubai.

"We were outplayed today. I don't think we can hide from that. We didn't bat well enough. We left ourselves probably 20 or 30 [runs] short, and we all know through those middle overs we got squeezed. Lots to work on against a good bowling attack, but I was pleased the way the guys fought hard in the field albeit with a score that wasn't enough,” Hesson said in the post-match press conference.

Hesson backed Pakistan’s top-order to turn it around in forthcoming matches

Furthermore, Mike Hesson backed his top-order batters in Saim Ayub and Sahibzada Farhan despite their early dismissals against India. He opined that they have done well in the top order in recent matches, and despite losing momentum against India, they can turn it around in the upcoming games.

"Up until the last few matches, Sahibzada Farhan and Saim Ayub had averaged 40 opening the batting, and had done particularly well. Saim is a key player for us, and it's important for any side that we get off to a good start. Four games ago, we were doing quite nicely at the top; we've lost a bit of momentum there, but I certainly have confidence in those two to turn it around quickly,” Hesson said.