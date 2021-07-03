Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Virat Kohli leads cricket fraternity in wishing Harbhajan Singh on his 41st birthday

Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh is celebrating his 41st birthday today. The off-spinner, who is one of India's most successful bowlers, has represented the country in 103 Tests, 236 ODIs, and 28 T20Is.

Harbhajan is India's third-highest wicket-taker in Tests (417), only behind Anil Kumble and Kapil Dev. In ODIs, Harbhajan has 265 wickets and is currently fifth among the highest wicket-takers among Indians.

The spinner was one of the key members of the sides which lifted the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 in South Africa, and the home ODI World Cup in 2011.

Post the 2011 win, however, Harbhajan struggled with inconsistent performances for the side. The spinner last represented India in 2016.

In the Indian Premier League, the 41-year-old currently represents Kolkata Knight Riders. He was signed by the franchise after Harbhajan enjoyed a successful stint with Chennai Super Kings, where he lifted the 2018 title.

As the spinner, fondly known as 'Bhajji', celebrates his 41st birthday, the cricket fraternity took to Twitter to wish him.

Indian captain Virat Kohli wrote, "Happy birthday Bhajju Pa. God bless you with a good life and lots of happiness. @harbhajan_singh."

Former Indian cricketer and batting great Sachin Tendulkar wrote, "Janamdin ki lakh lakh vadayian Bhajji. Have a blessed year full of happiness & good health."

Here's how the other cricketers wished him: